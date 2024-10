The Brief A statue that features a naked former President Donald Trump is on display in Phoenix. It is unclear who is behind the 6,000 lbs statue.



A statue of a naked Donald Trump is on display in Phoenix.

The work is located in the area of 24th Street and Washington, and it depicts the former president suspended, in a ‘swing state.'

The statue, titled "Crooked and Obscene," stands 43 feet tall, and reportedly weighs 6,000 lbs. The statue was recently on display in Nevada.

It is unclear who is behind the project.