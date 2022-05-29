Nancy Pelosi's husband arrested for drunk driving in Napa: report

Nancy Pelosi's husband, Paul, was allegedly arrested in Napa this weekend for DUI.

The House Speaker's spouse was arrested just before midnight Saturday, according to TMZ, and booked into jail hours later into jail on two misdemeanors.

It's not known whether the Speaker was with her husband at the time of the arrest. Her Twitter account shows she may be in Rhode Island for a commencement speech to graduates.

Pelosi had not issued a statement regarding her husband's DUI arrest as of Sunday afternoon.