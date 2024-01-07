Nashville man kills wife with hammer on New Year's Day, buries her body in 6-foot grave: police

Expand / Collapse search
Hard Freeze Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Parker Valley, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Gila River Valley, Tonopah Desert, Cave Creek/New River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
19
Hard Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 10:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Hard Freeze Warning
from MON 1:00 AM MST until MON 9:00 AM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, South Central Pinal County including Eloy/Picacho Peak State Park, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Central La Paz, Aguila Valley, Cave Creek/New River, Fountain Hills/East Mesa, Southeast Valley/Queen Creek, Superior, Northwest Pinal County, West Pinal County, Apache Junction/Gold Canyon, Tonto Basin, San Carlos, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 12:00 AM MST, White Mountains, Black Mesa Area
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 6:00 AM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau
Winter Storm Warning
until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, Northern Gila County
Hard Freeze Warning
from SUN 8:00 PM MST until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Northwest Deserts
Winter Weather Advisory
until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Dripping Springs, Globe/Miami, Southeast Gila County
Freeze Warning
from TUE 1:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Kofa, Southeast Yuma County, Northwest Valley, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Winter Weather Advisory
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Wind Advisory
until SUN 7:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Freeze Warning
from MON 1:00 AM MST until MON 9:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument, Northwest Valley, Tonopah Desert, Gila Bend, Buckeye/Avondale, Deer Valley, Central Phoenix, North Phoenix/Glendale, New River Mesa, Scottsdale/Paradise Valley, Rio Verde/Salt River, East Valley, South Mountain/Ahwatukee, Sonoran Desert Natl Monument
Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 10:00 AM MST, Western Pima County including Ajo/Organ Pipe Cactus National Monument
Wind Advisory
until MON 4:00 PM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Winter Weather Advisory
until MON 12:00 AM MST, Chinle Valley, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County
Winter Weather Advisory
until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Freeze Warning
from TUE 12:00 AM MST until TUE 9:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Northwest Plateau, Northwest Deserts
Special Weather Statement
until SUN 4:30 PM MST, Cave Creek/New River, Deer Valley, New River Mesa

Nashville man kills wife with hammer on New Year's Day, buries her body in 6-foot grave: police

By Stephen Sorace
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX News
f60d3276- article

Joseph Glynn, 70, was arrested for allegedly murdering Jackie Glynn, his 76-year-old wife, at their home in Nashville on Jan. 1, police said. (Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)

A Nashville man allegedly killed his wife with a hammer at their home on New Year’s Day and buried her body in a grave on their property in another county, authorities said.

Joseph Glynn, 70, was arrested Saturday after police uncovered the body of his 76-year-old wife, Jackie Glynn, buried in a six-foot grave on property the couple shared in Dekalb County, the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department said. A Silver Alert had been issued for Jackie a day earlier.

Investigators said that Glynn admitted to smashing Jackie in the head with a hammer at their home on Jan. 1 before driving her body to Dekalb County the following day to bury her, FOX17 Nashville reported.

Glynn then told his wife’s children that she had left because she was terminally ill, according to police.

joseph-glynn.jpg

Joseph Glynn, 70, was arrested for allegedly murdering Jackie Glynn, his 76-year-old wife, at their home in Nashville on Jan. 1, police said. (Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)

The children questioned Glynn’s account and learned from her medical provider that Glynn’s statement was not true.

jackie-glynn.jpg

Jackie Glynn, 76, was found buried in a six-foot grave on property she shared with her husband, according to authorities. (Metropolitan Nashville Police Department)

After police issued a Silver Alert for Jackie on Friday, investigators tracked down her car near the couple’s property in Dekalb County, according to the report. Police said a freshly covered hole was later found on the property.

Investigators found Jackie buried in the hole, which was six feet wide, ten feet long, and six feet deep. Her body was inside a plastic vehicle cargo box, which was hidden under a pile of roofing shingles, WSMV-TV reported, citing police.

COLORADO POLICE VOW ‘JUSTICE’ TO CHILDREN ALLEGEDLY KILLED BY MOTHER BEFORE SHE FLED TO UK

Glynn had a contractor dig the hole on Dec. 16 for what he had claimed was for a burn pit, according to investigators.

The hammer Glynn allegedly used to kill his wife has yet to be recovered. Authorities said that Glynn ditched the murder weapon at the Keltonburg Community Center.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Glynn was booked into the Davidson County Jail on charges of criminal homicide, abuse of a corpse and evidence tampering. He is being held on $1,030,000 bond.

LINK: Get updates and more on this story at foxnews.com.