National concert benefits zoos and aquariums, including Phoenix Zoo

A huge virtual concert is taking place on Wednesday, March 31 to benefit zoos nationwide, including the Phoenix Zoo.

All Together For Animals aims to help raise much-needed funds lost during the pandemic.

The Phoenix Zoo was among those that closed during the pandemic - a financially devstating decision.

"During our shutdown when we were closed for 161 days, we lost for than six-and-a-half million dollars," said spokesperson Linda Hardwick. "That is something we will never recover."

Hardwick says it costs thousands of dollars every day to feed more than 3,000 animals that call the zoo home.

"We are really excited because as a member of the Association of Zoos and Aquariums, we are collaborating with several country artists who are big fans," said Hardwick.

The event features performances from artists like Brad Paisley, Old Dominion and Ashley McBryde.

The All Together For Animals concert will raise money for all of the zoos and aquariums belonging to the AZA, and tickets are $30.

"The great thing is the Phoenix Zoo will receive $15 out of that $30, which goes directly to the car and feeding and maintaining of all of our beautiful animals," Hardwick said.

The Phoenix Zoo is open and safe for people to enjoy, Hardwick said, so those who go visit are appreciated.

"I think Arizona has a lot of country fans here, and so we have actually sold quite a few tickets we're really excited about -- but we want to continue selling tickets," according to the spokesperson.

Buy a ticket and support the Phoenix Zoo here: https://aftontickets.com/event/buybroadcastticket/y1qjwdy97o?aff=PhoenixZoo2

