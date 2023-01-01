Expand / Collapse search
Winter Storm Warning
from SUN 5:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 AM MST, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Galiuro and Pinaleno Mountains including Mount Graham
10
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 11:00 AM MST, White Mountains
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 8:00 AM MST, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Winter Storm Warning
until MON 5:00 AM MST, Kaibab Plateau
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 5:00 PM MST until MON 11:00 AM MST, Mazatzal Mountains, Pinal/Superstition Mountains, Southeast Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 5:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 AM MST, Santa Catalina and Rincon Mountains including Mount Lemmon/Summerhaven
Wind Advisory
from SUN 9:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford, White Mountains of Graham and Greenlee Counties including Hannagan Meadow, Chiricahua Mountains including Chiricahua National Monument, Dragoon/Mule/Huachuca and Santa Rita Mountains including Bisbee/Canelo Hills/Madera Canyon
Winter Weather Advisory
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 AM MST, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Northern Gila County
Winter Weather Advisory
until MON 5:00 AM MST, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains
Air Quality Alert
until MON 12:00 AM MST, Maricopa County

These are the days national parks will have free admission in 2023

By Andrew Wulfeck
Published 
Travel
FOX Weather

America's most popular national parks

The United States is home to 63 stunning national parks. Here's a look at some of the most visited.

If your journey takes you to one of more than 400 national park sites across the county in 2023, then it could be the year of your great adventure.

The National Park Service announced it is waiving entrance fees for all parks on certain days of the year.

The free admission is designed to encourage Americans to venture out and explore the country’s 63 National Parks and 360 designated sites.

Entrance fees will be waived on the following dates in 2023: 

  • Jan. 16 – Martin Luther King, Jr. Day
  • April 12 – First day of National Park Week
  • Aug. 4 – Anniversary of the Great American Outdoors Act
  • Sept. 23 – National Public Lands Day
  • Nov. 11 – Veterans Day

Rangers said the waiver of the fee does not cover the cost of amenities or activities at the recreational sites.

7 WEATHER EXTREMES EXPERIENCED AT NATIONAL PARKS

If you are a frequent visitor of parks, the NPS suggested buying an $80 annual pass that provides access to more than 2,000 federally-managed recreational areas across the country.

Around 300 million people visited national park sites in the U.S. in 2021, with Appalachia’s Blue Ridge Parkway, Tennessee’s Great Smoky Mountains National Park and California’s Golden Gate National Recreation Area taking the top honors as the most visited destinations.

It’s estimated that 80% to 100% of the entrance fees remain at the parks where the money is collected.

Read more from FOX Weather