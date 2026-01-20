'Native American' option now available for Arizona state IDs
PHOENIX - Members of federally recognized tribal nations in Arizona can now have "Native American" added to their identification cards.
What we know:
The Arizona Department of Transportation announced on Jan. 20 that enrolled members can now receive the designation for their driver licenses, instruction permits and ID cards.
The words "Native American" will be printed on the front of the ID, just below the photo and signature.
According to the Motor Vehicle Division (MVD), the change comes under a new state law (House Bill 2852) that took effect on the first of the year.
What you can do:
Those looking to choose this option can update their current credentials by submitting an application, a photo, and proof of enrollment in a federally recognized tribe, including an Enhanced Tribal Card, a Tribal Identification Card, a Tribal Certificate of Indian Blood, or a Tribal or Bureau of Indian Affairs Affidavit of Birth.
The Source: Arizona Department of Transportation