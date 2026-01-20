'Native American' option now available for Arizona state IDs

The Brief Enrolled tribal members in Arizona can now have a "Native American" designation added to their state driver licenses and ID cards. The designation appears on the front of the ID below the photo. To get the new design, applicants must provide proof of enrollment from a federally recognized tribe located in Arizona.



Members of federally recognized tribal nations in Arizona can now have "Native American" added to their identification cards.

What we know:

The Arizona Department of Transportation announced on Jan. 20 that enrolled members can now receive the designation for their driver licenses, instruction permits and ID cards.

The words "Native American" will be printed on the front of the ID, just below the photo and signature.

According to the Motor Vehicle Division (MVD), the change comes under a new state law (House Bill 2852) that took effect on the first of the year.

Arizona Department of Transportation

What you can do:

Those looking to choose this option can update their current credentials by submitting an application, a photo, and proof of enrollment in a federally recognized tribe, including an Enhanced Tribal Card, a Tribal Identification Card, a Tribal Certificate of Indian Blood, or a Tribal or Bureau of Indian Affairs Affidavit of Birth.

For more information about the new card design, click here.