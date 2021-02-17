Navajo Nation police: Suspect fatally shot during struggle, officer hospitalized

article

A Navajo Nation police officer investigating a possible homicide fatally shot a suspect during a struggle, a Police Department said on Feb. 17.

The shooting occurred Tuesday night in the small community of Indian Wells in northeastern Arizona after the officer encountered the suspect and was struck on the head with a blunt object, the department said in a statement.

The suspect died after being transported to a Flagstaff hospital, the department said.

It wasn’t clear whether the officer was injured but the department’s statement said the officer was transported to a medical facility "for medical attention."

The incident was being investigated by the Navajo Department of Criminal Investigation and the FBI, the statement said.

No identities were released.

Advertisement

Indian Wells is 89 miles (143 kilometers) east of Flagstaff.

Get breaking news alerts in the FREE FOX 10 News app. Download for Apple iOS or Android.