Neglected horses seized by deputies in Rainbow Valley: MCSO

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says two horses in the southeast Valley have been seized.

What we know:

MCSO says deputies served a search warrant on July 30 near Rainbow Valley and Narramore Roads, and seized the horses.

No arrests were made.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ MCSO says two neglected horses were seized from Rainbow Valley on July 30. (MCSO)

What we don't know:

No other details about the investigation have been shared by MCSO.

Dig deeper:

Rainbow Valley is an unincorporated neighborhood in Maricopa County that is south of the Gila River.

Map of where the incident happened