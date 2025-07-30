Neglected horses seized by deputies in Rainbow Valley: MCSO
RAINBOW VALLEY, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says two horses in the southeast Valley have been seized.
What we know:
MCSO says deputies served a search warrant on July 30 near Rainbow Valley and Narramore Roads, and seized the horses.
No arrests were made.
MCSO says two neglected horses were seized from Rainbow Valley on July 30. (MCSO)
What we don't know:
No other details about the investigation have been shared by MCSO.
Dig deeper:
Rainbow Valley is an unincorporated neighborhood in Maricopa County that is south of the Gila River.
