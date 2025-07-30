Expand / Collapse search
Neglected horses seized by deputies in Rainbow Valley: MCSO

By
Updated  July 30, 2025 12:31pm MST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 10 Phoenix
MCSO seizes neglected horses in Rainbow Valley

Two neglected horses were seized on July 30 near Rainbow Valley and Narramore Roads, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office said.

The Brief

    • Two neglected horses were seized on July 30 from a property near Rainbow Valley and Narramore Roads.
    • MCSO says no arrests were made.

RAINBOW VALLEY, Ariz. - The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says two horses in the southeast Valley have been seized.

What we know:

MCSO says deputies served a search warrant on July 30 near Rainbow Valley and Narramore Roads, and seized the horses.

No arrests were made.

Image 1 of 4

MCSO says two neglected horses were seized from Rainbow Valley on July 30. (MCSO)

What we don't know:

No other details about the investigation have been shared by MCSO.

Dig deeper:

Rainbow Valley is an unincorporated neighborhood in Maricopa County that is south of the Gila River.

Map of where the incident happened

The Source

  • The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office

