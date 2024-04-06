Neighbor reacts quickly to rescue 1 man, 1 child from apartment fire

Two people are in critical condition as a result of an apartment fire located near 70th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Their lives were saved in large part due to a fast-acting neighbor who recognized the situation.

"I was like ‘oh my god, get the kid out, get the kid out,'" neighbor Cindy Thornton told FOX 10.

One adult man and one child were taken away from the scene in an ambulance.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before it could spread to other units.

No further information was provided.

Here is a map of where the incident happened: