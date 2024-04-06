Expand / Collapse search

Neighbor reacts quickly to rescue 1 man, 1 child from apartment fire

Updated  April 6, 2024 10:02pm MST
PHOENIX - Two people are in critical condition as a result of an apartment fire located near 70th Avenue and Indian School Road.

Their lives were saved in large part due to a fast-acting neighbor who recognized the situation.

"I was like ‘oh my god, get the kid out, get the kid out,'" neighbor Cindy Thornton told FOX 10.

Quick-thinking neighbors help save 2 from fire

A man and a child are recovering from burns after an apartment fire in Phoenix thanks to some fast-acting neighbors.

One adult man and one child were taken away from the scene in an ambulance.

Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire before it could spread to other units.

No further information was provided.

