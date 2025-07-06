Neighbors concerned for residents who were hurt in Phoenix condo fire

The Brief Two people are in the hospital after a fire tore through two condos on the night of Saturday, July 5. Neighbors say one of the victims is on life-support due to extensive burns.



Two people are in the hospital after condos caught fire near 17th Avenue and Camelback Road on Saturday night.

What we know:

The July 5 fire happened on the second floor of a condo building around 10:30 p.m. Burn marks are visible from the street outside.

Neighbors at the Pueblo Cristo complex in Phoenix say the first signs of the fire were the smells.

"I smelled sulfur, so I came out and there was an ambulance and three fire trucks, and they had the hoses and everything. Then it started smoking in my place," a neighbor said.

Phoenix Fire says two units were affected by the fire, displacing three people.

Two of those people were sent to the hospital, with one in critical condition and reportedly on life-support, which was upsetting news for those who live nearby.

"They're good people, good people."

"Pretty good people, I mean yeah, I'm sorry for what happened."

A neighbor says the victims' cats were killed, and that they also had two dogs. One of the dogs is being kept by a neighbor for the time being.

Photo courtesy of the Phoenix Fire Department

What's next:

The Phoenix Fire Department is still working to determine the cause of the fire.

