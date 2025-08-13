New arrests made in Tempe over teen's shooting death: PD

The Brief Two more arrests have been made in connection with a teen's shooting death in Tempe on July 25. The two were identified as Marlon Owens Jr. and Jabriean Olin Perry. Both are 18. Police previously arrested 19-year-old Edwin Edward Denis.



Tempe Police announced on the morning of August 13 that they have made additional arrests in connection with a late July shooting that left a 17-year-old dead.

What we know:

In court documents, the two suspects were identified as Marlon Owens Jr. and Jabriean Olin Perry. Both are 18.

Marlon Owens, Jr. (left) and Jabriean Olin Perry (right)

On Aug. 1, Tempe Police announced the arrest of 19-year-old Edwin Edward Denis the night prior.

The backstory:

The incident, according to our previous report, happened in the area of Loop 202 and Scottsdale Road. Tempe Police officers responded to the scene at around 2:00 a.m. on July 25, and once they arrived, they found the male victim with gunshot wounds.

The victim was later pronounced dead. Police have yet to release the man's identity.

Per Denis' court documents, he and two others "followed [the victim], confirmed his identity, and began firing multiple firearms at [the victim], knowing that their conduct would cause [the victim's] death."

Edwin Edward Denis

Investigators said Denis was with a large group in the area when the victim and a girl showed up. They allegedly chased down the teen before shooting and killing him. The victim's mother and brother eventually showed up at the scene, but the brother did not wish to cooperate with police.

"His mother overheard him talking on his cell phone saying ‘I bet you it’s those guys from four two,'" read a portion of the court documents. "It was later learned that there was a documented street gang named ‘4200 Bloods.'"

During the time between the deadly shooting and Denis' arrest, police said the victim's mother received threatening messages about a street gang near where she lived, and the threat prompted Tempe Police to escort the victim's family to a safe location.

Dig deeper:

Police said Denis called a number associated with a Mesa woman numerous times following the shooting, and further research showed that a car registered to the woman showed the car was in the area of the shooting at around the time it happened. It was also discovered that one of the woman's relatives had an online account that investigators linked to what the victim's mother said with regard to a street gang.

Per court documents, the man said Denis, Perry, Owens and himself were all members of '4200 Bloods,' which investigators described as "a documented criminal street gang from the area of 42nd Street and Southern Avenue in Phoenix."

Investigators said in an interview that was conducted after Owens was read his Miranda rights, Owens revealed that the victim was shot because he was from a rival gang.

As for Perry, court documents state he requested an attorney after he was read his Miranda rights.

What's next:

Tempe Police say both Perry and Owens are accused of first degree murder, endangerment, and disorderly conduct.

Per court documents a cash-only bond of $1 million has been set for both Owens and Perry. Both are scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on Aug. 21.