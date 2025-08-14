New AZ wildfire prompts evacuations; Rebekah Baptiste remembered | Nightly Roundup

article

Friends and loved ones gather in Phoenix to remember Rebekah Baptiste; armed incident along Phoenix street results in arrests; and more - here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, August 14, 2025.

1. New Arizona wildfire prompts evacuations

What we know:

A wildfire that was sparked by lightning on Aug. 13 has prompted evacuations in certain areas near Payson.

By the numbers:

The Washington Fire broke out one mile northwest of Washington Park in the Payson Ranger District. The fire has burned 300 acres, with no containment.

2. Arrests made over armed road rage incident

Gene White (left) and Jessica Gudinas (right)

What we know:

Two people have been arrested in connection with an armed road rage incident involving teenage victims in Phoenix.

Dig deeper:

According to court documents, the teens allegedly egged Gene White's car, after which a chase happened, ultimately ending with White allegedly ordering the victims to lie down on the roadway.

3. Rebekah Baptiste remembered at celebration of life

What we know:

Ten-year-old Rebekah Baptiste was remembered by her school and community in a ceremony honoring the life she lived, not the way it was tragically taken.

What Her Teacher Said:

"I remember when you started coming to school and your hair wasn't brushed. I took you aside, and I asked if I could brush your hair. From that day forward, it became our thing. I would put it in a clip and I did my best to make you feel like a confident, beautiful little girl," Phenicia Swalley said. "How lucky was I?"

4. Railway company's plan for far West Valley hub faces opposition

What we know:

One of the nation's largest freight railway companies is planning a brand-new logistics hub less than a mile from some homes in Wittmann, but some there are opposing the project.

Why you should care:

Burlington Northern Santa Fe (BNSF) touts the economic benefits the new logistics hub will bring, including the creation of approximately 77,000 new jobs. However, residents say the downsides outweigh any economic boost, citing concerns over safety, water, power consumption, and noise pollution.

5. Plane wreckage found south of the Valley

What we know:

Wreckage from a plane crash was found on Wednesday night near Goodyear, authorities said today.

Dig deeper:

The Goodyear Police Department said at 11:15 a.m. on Aug. 12, they received a report of a missing person who was last seen flying a single-engine plane that had departed from the Phoenix-Goodyear Airport.

