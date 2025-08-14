Wreckage from plane crash found near Goodyear

The Brief Wreckage from a Pitts S1-T plane was found on Aug. 13 near Ocotillo and Bullard. On Tuesday, police say they received a report of a missing person last seen flying a single-engine plane that departed from the Phoenix-Goodyear Airport. MCSO and the NTSB are investigating.



Wreckage from a plane crash was found on Wednesday night near Goodyear, authorities said.

What we know:

The Goodyear Police Department says at 11:15 a.m. on Aug. 12, they received a report of a missing person who was last seen flying a single-engine plane that had departed from the Phoenix-Goodyear Airport.

On Wednesday evening, police say the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office located plane wreckage near Ocotillo and Bullard.

What's next:

"MCSO has taken primary responsibility for the wreck investigation and is coordinating with the NTSB," police said. "Formal identification of the individual is pending due to the extent of the damage from the wreck."