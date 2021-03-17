New COVID-19 vaccination appointment slots to be released each Friday, AZDHS officials say

article

Officials with the Arizona Department of Health Services say they are making some changes to the way COVID-19 vaccination appointments will be made available.

According to a statement released on March 17, the department will release appointment slots each Friday for the following week.

"At 11 a.m. Friday, March 19, additional appointments will be available for Monday, March 22, through Sunday, March 28, at the University of Arizona campus in central Tucson, State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona State University’s Phoenix Municipal Stadium near Tempe, and Chandler-Gilbert Community College in the Southeast Valley," read a portion of the statement.

Officials also say additional appointment slots will be made available throughout the week due to cancellations and no-shows at state sites. Each Wednesday, the department will announce on its Twitter and Facebook pages the approximate number of appointments that will be made available at each site.

For the week of March 22 to 28, AZDHS officials say there will be a total of approximately 79,000 first-dose appointment slots available, and they are distributed as follows:

Approximately 37,000 at State Farm Stadium

Approximately 16,000 at Phoenix Municipal Stadium

Approximately 14,000 at Chandler-Gilbert Community College

Approximately 12,000 at University of Arizona

AZDHS officials say more than 2.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccine have been administered to 1,663,876 individuals in Arizona.

