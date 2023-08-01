Expand / Collapse search
New food menu items at State Farm Stadium for the 23-24 season

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
Updated 5:51PM
Arizona Cardinals
FOX 10 Phoenix

GLENDALE, Ariz. - Football season is gearing up and the Arizona Cardinals are debuting an entirely new menu for the 23-24 season.

This year, you'll find a southwest flare in the menu with items like a Birria & Pupusas burger, southwest egg rolls, and a Mexican street corn corndog. 

The club level features its own exclusive menu with items like Le Club croquettes and big red chicken bundt cakes.

"We want to show some new things to help our fans. Craft culinary concepts. We do the food and beverage here at the stadium. We want our fans to come and enjoy the football game, so some exciting food and something new every year gives them something new to try every year," says Sean Kavaugh, the stadium's executive chef.

The first preseason game at State Farm Stadium is against the Denver Broncos on Aug. 11. 