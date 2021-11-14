New Home for the Holidays: Volunteers renovate Gilbert family's house after father was in ICU

For so many Arizona families, the last two years during the COVID-19 pandemic have been unbearable, emotionally and financially.

These hard-hit families could use a little help – so that’s what a woman did for a family in need. She used her real estate connections to renovate a home for a family in just one weekend.

"We come in and completely remodel their house in 2 days," said Michelle Colbert with Rise Real Estate Group on Nov. 14.

Every year, Colbert’s company remodels a home for a family that really needs it. "I want to be able to create a home for somebody that’s not feeling like it’s a home for them," she said.

The home belongs to the Smiths, a family of four living in Gilbert. The last year for their dad has been harder than most can imagine.

"Matt and his whole family got COVID last year, but Matt got it the worst. So bad he was in the ICU 52 days. And since then, has recently found out his kidneys are shutting down so he is in full dialysis now and on the transplant list," Colbert said.

He’s lost 70 pounds, so hopefully, these weekend warriors can ease his mind off his to-do list by remodeling his home.

While the Smith family was put up in a Scottsdale resort for the weekend, Colbert's team went to work.

Redoing the roof, painting everything, installing a new quartz countertop and brand new and floors.

This is the third year Michelle has done this, always searching for the perfect family to help.

"He's a soccer coach and one of his previous soccer players nominated him and so they still stay in touch. He's the most giving rewarding part and I think he gives to everyone else and didn’t think about here. Which is why I believe it's his turn now," Colbert said.

During the reveal, all the hard work will be worth it because of who it’s for.

"There will be so many tears tonight," Colbert said.

Related Stories:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: