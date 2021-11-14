Volunteer donates $60K to Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center after winning two awards

The Southwest Wildlife Conservation Center just landed a big donation thanks to a Phoenix-area woman who's been helping the center soar ever since she retired.

On any given day, you can probably find Diane Vaszily at the conservation center in Scottsdale.

"I have for 60 years done this. I have been promoting, educating about, developing conservation ethic in all places – wetlands to deserts, from oceans to mountains," she said. "It's just in my DNA."

She's one of their best volunteers, who runs tours, helps in the education department – and everywhere in between.

"We have to educate the next generation," she said. "If we educate the next generation, then we won't have to worry so much about any conservation efforts."

When the folks at the conservation center had the opportunity to nominate one of their own for the Cox Enterprises and The Trust for Public Land – Cox Conserves Heroes Award, it was a no-brainer.

"She's amazing at what she does," said Robin Wilson with the conservation center. "She just lights up a room."

Vaszily won $10,000 as the Western Region winner, and all the money is going back to the center. After an online campaign, Vaszily won the Cox Conserves Heroes Award, racking up another $50,000 for the center.

"We just kind of all erupted," Wilson said. "I was the lucky one to tell Diane she won."

Vaszily says she's excited to be able to contribute to the conservation work the center does every day of the year.

