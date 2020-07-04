New numbers show 2,695 new cases of COVID-19 in Arizona

Newly released numbers from Arizona health officials show more than 2,000 new COVID-19 cases.

According to new numbers released Saturday morning, 2,695 new COVID-19 cases have been reported, raising the total number of cases to 94,553. 17 new deaths were also reported, raising the death toll to 1,805.

The number of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) bed in use has declined slightly. On Friday, it was reported that 1,520 beds, or about 91% of all ICU beds in the state, were in use. Numbers released on Saturday show 1,473 beds, or about 90% of all ICU beds, were in use.

Since Arizona's stay-at-home order expired in May, there has been a surge in COVID-19 cases in Arizona. On May 15, the day the order expired, there were 565 new COVID-19 cases reported. On July 1, 4,878 new cases and 88 deaths were reported. Meanwhile, hospitals were activating surge plans to add more beds and staff.

Recently, Governor Doug Ducey rolled back the state reopening by announcing the closure of bars, gyms, movie theaters, water parks, and tubing for at least 30 days. Public events of more than 50 people have also been banned. Pools, both public and private at apartment complexes and hotels, will be limited to 10 people at a time.

Advertisement

The start of the school year has also been delayed until August 17.

FULL COVERAGE: fox10phoenix.com/coronavirus

MAP: Worldwide interactive Coronavirus case data

CDC COVID-19 resources

https://www.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html

https://espanol.cdc.gov/coronavirus/2019-ncov/index.html (In Spanish/En Espanol)

Arizona COVID-19 resources, FAQ

https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home

https://www.azdhs.gov/preparedness/epidemiology-disease-control/infectious-disease-epidemiology/es/covid-19/index.php#novel-coronavirus-home (In Spanish/En Español)

FOX 10 is working to keep you up to date with local and national developments on COVID-19. Every weekday on FOX News Now, our live coverage begins at 7 a.m. MST reporting the latest news, prevention tips and treatment information.

You can watch live in your FOX 10 News app or on the FOX 10 Facebook page.

You can also get the latest coronavirus news from around the country at coronavirusnow.com.