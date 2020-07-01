Arizona reports record highs for coronavirus cases, deaths

Arizona reported record highs on July 1 for new cases and deaths from COVID-19.

The state department of health services reported 4,878 new cases and 88 additional deaths. Arizona now has a total of 84,092 cases and 1,720 deaths.

Arizona has seen skyrocketing infections after Governor Doug Ducey allowed his stay-at-home order to expire on May 15. Over the past several days, nearly one in four coronavirus tests has been positive, a rate far higher than any other state. The positivity rate is a measure of how widespread the disease is in the community.

Preparing for an influx of patients, hospitals are activating surge plans to add more beds and staff. State officials have authorized “crisis standards of care,” which tell hospitals which patients should get a ventilator or other scarce resources if there is a shortage.

Ducey rolled back the state reopening by announcing the closure of bars, gyms, movie theaters, water parks, and tubing for at least 30 days.

Public events of more than 50 people have also been banned. Pools, both public and private at apartment complexes and hotels, will be limited to 10 people at a time.

The start of the school year has also been delayed until August 17.

Vice President Mike Pence is scheduled to visit Arizona on July 1 to meet with Ducey amid rising coronavirus cases in the state.

In order to protect yourself from a possible infection, the CDC recommends:

Avoid close contact with people who are sick.

Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth.

Stay home when you are sick.

Cover your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash.

Clean and disinfect frequently touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.

Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.

Symptoms for coronavirus COVID-19 include fever, coughing, and shortness of breath. These, of course, are similar to the common cold and flu.

Expect a common cold to start out with a sore or scratchy throat, cough, runny and/or stuffy nose. Flu symptoms are more intense and usually come on suddenly, and can include a high fever.

Symptoms of COVID-19 may appear more slowly. They usually include fever, a dry cough and noticeable shortness of breath, according to the World Health Organization. A minority of cases develop pneumonia, and the disease is especially worrisome for the elderly and those with other medical problems such as high blood pressure, obesity, diabetes or heart conditions.

Right now there's one big difference between flu and coronavirus: A vaccine exists to help prevent the flu and it's not too late to get it. It won't protect you from catching the coronavirus, but may put you in a better position to fight it.

To protect yourself, wash your hands well and often, keep them away from your face, and avoid crowds and standing close to people.

And if you do find yourself showing any of these flu or coronavirus symptoms - don't go straight to your doctor's office. That just risks making more people sick, officials urge. Call ahead, and ask if you need to be seen and where.

