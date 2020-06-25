VP Mike Pence's Arizona campaign event canceled, will still meet with Gov. Ducey

article

Vice President Mike Pence will visit Arizona next week to meet with Gov. Doug Ducey, but his "Faith in America" event in Tucson was canceled due to COVID-19 concerns.

Pence will meet with state health officials and Ducey on June 30 to speak on the state's response to the coronavirus pandemic.

Pence is the head of the White House's Coronavirus Task Force.

The vice president's visit comes just days after President Donald Trump toured the border wall in Yuma and held a rally at a North Phoenix megachurch.