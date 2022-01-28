New Sky Harbor concourse could offer eegee's, Sip Coffee, Changing Hands among other local businesses

Phoenix Sky Harbor Airport is expanding, but not just for flights - the airport's eighth concourse opens later this year.

The new concourse opening up at Terminal 4, which will add eight gates to the Southwest Airlines fleet, could also offer a food hall with local breweries, coffee shops, restaurants and stores.

A proposal under consideration by the Phoenix Aviation Advisory Board (PAAB) suggests that the food hall could potentially be called "The Grove" and include Bobby's Burgers, eegee's, Chick-Fil-A, Pedal Haus Brewery and Berry Divine Acai Bowls.

According to the Jan. 20 proposal - which has yet to be approved - a second space in the new concourse could become a cafe-centered area, featuring beverages and coffee from local businesses like Sip Coffee, Salud Eats, Native Ground Coffee, San Tan Brewery, Real American Heroes Coffee and more.

A third space would offer a variety of retail shops, including Changing Hands Bookstore, Melrose Pharmacy and InMotion.

The proposal still needs approval from PAAB and the Phoenix Transportation, Infrastructure, and Planning Subcommittee in order to move forward.

