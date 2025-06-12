Expand / Collapse search
New River pastor murder: MCSO to release new details on June 12

Published  June 12, 2025 7:50am MST
Crime and Public Safety
The Brief

    • A suspect has been identified in the murder case of a New River pastor.
    • The victim, 76-year-old William Schonemann, was found dead inside his home on April 28.
    • The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office will hold a news conference on June 12 to discuss the case.

PHOENIX - We're expected to learn more details on Thursday about the murder of a pastor in New River.

The backstory:

William Schonemann, 76, was found dead in April at his home near 13th Avenue and Circle Mountain Road. Schonemann was the pastor at New River Bible Church.

Authorities have been tight-lipped on the case, but sources tell FOX 10 Schonemann was found with his arms stretched out and his hands pinned to the wall.

What they're saying:

Last week, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office announced a suspect was identified and is "in custody on unrelated charges in another jurisdiction."

"Coordination between agencies is ongoing as we work to move the investigation forward," MCSO said.

William Schonemann, a pastor at New River Bible Chapel, was found dead on April 28. (KSAZ-TV; Randall Schonemann)

What we don't know:

The suspect was not named. MCSO did not release details on the charges the suspect may face nor which jurisdiction he is currently being held in.

What you can do:

MCSO will hold a news conference at 3 p.m. on June 12 to discuss the case. You can watch it live in the video player at the top of this story. 

The Source

  • Information for this story was gathered from a FOX 10 report on June 6, 2025.

