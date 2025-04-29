Maricopa County Sheriff's Office investigates homicide in New River

The Brief Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Deputies are investigating a homicide in New River. A mobile investigations unit has been parked outside the property since Monday evening. Neighbors say the victim is a known local pastor.



Maricopa County Sheriff's Office Deputies are keeping tight-lipped over the death of a man from New River.

Investigators call his death "suspicious" and while deputies haven’t officially called it such, typically the term "suspicious" means that this is a homicide.

Numerous resources are being poured into the investigation as law enforcement vehicles could be seen for hours lining the roads near the intersection of 13th Avenue and Circle Mountain Road.

Yellow crime scene tape circles across the property northeast of Anthem.

What we know:

Deputies say they responded to the call of a deceased elderly man on the evening of April 28 around 7:30 p.m.

A day later, their investigation into this suspicious death continues into this afternoon.

Throughout April 29, we saw multiple investigators go in and out of the home collecting evidence.

Several have also walked into the mobile incident command car set up across the road.

What happened, who this man is, and how he died are all unknown.

A line of Maricopa County Sheriff's Office vehicles line the street in New River.

What they're saying:

Neighbors say the victim was known as a local pastor.

While deputies have not officially confirmed this, we did notice Sheriff's Deputy vehicles with investigators surrounding a nearby church outside the doors.

Despite multiple inquiries and requests for information, MCSO deputies are keeping the details of this close to the chest.

What's next:

We are working to get you more information we can share on this tragedy.

Stay with us for more details on air and online.