Newly settled Phoenix couple targeted by porch pirate a month after moving in

A Phoenix man says his packages were stolen off his front porch on Halloween and needs help finding the woman seen in the doorbell camera footage.

Ian Shippy's home near 56th Street and Thomas Road was seemingly targeted by a woman with short hair, wearing all black on Oct. 31.

Shippy is hoping someone will recognize the woman and report her to the Phoenix Police Department.

"I just want this person caught," he said.

Shippy and his girlfriend just moved to the neighborhood and said it was the first time this happened to them at the home.

In the packages were household items and an iPhone case that totaled about $100, but Shippy says he's more so speaking out because of principle and "the desire to stop them so they don’t steal other people’s packages."

He says another camera will be installed by their garage and is considering adding a secure drop box for future deliveries.

A report has been filed with Phoenix Police, he said.

The woman was driving a black Chrysler 300 with the back left window smashed out.

Anyone with information about the incident can call the department at 602-262-6151.

