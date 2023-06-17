Expand / Collapse search

Nightly Roundup: A Grand Canyon death, Arizona death row inmate released after decades

By FOX 10 Staff
Published 
The top stories from FOX 10 Phoenix on the night of June 17 include a person falling more than 4,000 feet at the Grand Canyon, how you can get money from Google following a settlement and a man being found dead inside a car in Phoenix.

1. Man falls more than 4,000 feet from Grand Canyon skywalk to his death

A 33-year-old man has died after he plummeted from the Grand Canyon's skywalk attraction, according to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office.

2. Arizona death row inmate released after 29 years behind bars

Barry Lee Jones had spent 29 years behind bars for murder, child abuse and sexual assault convictions in the death of his girlfriend’s daughter.

3. How to get money from Google’s $23 million search privacy settlement

Another tech giant will be paying millions to settle a data privacy lawsuit. Here’s what you need to know.

4. Brussels sprouts shipment turns into $4.3M drug bust, border patrol says

A tractor-trailer meant to be shipping Brussels sprouts was found to have millions of dollars worth of meth hiding inside of it, U.S. Customs and Border Protection said.

5. Man found shot to death inside car in Phoenix

An investigation is underway following a deadly shooting in West Phoenix, according to police.