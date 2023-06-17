Nightly Roundup: A Grand Canyon death, Arizona death row inmate released after decades

The top stories from FOX 10 Phoenix on the night of June 17 include a person falling more than 4,000 feet at the Grand Canyon, how you can get money from Google following a settlement and a man being found dead inside a car in Phoenix.

1. Man falls more than 4,000 feet from Grand Canyon skywalk to his death

2. Arizona death row inmate released after 29 years behind bars

3. How to get money from Google’s $23 million search privacy settlement

4. Brussels sprouts shipment turns into $4.3M drug bust, border patrol says

5. Man found shot to death inside car in Phoenix