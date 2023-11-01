Expand / Collapse search

Nightly Roundup: Alicia Navarro reunites with her mom; body discovered in Scottsdale tree

Tonight's top stories include an update on the Alicia Navarro case as she was finally reunited with her mother after going missing years ago as a teen. Another top story involves first responders working to recover a body that was found in a tree.

Here are the top stories from Nov. 1.

1. Alicia Navarro: Formerly missing Arizona woman reunited with mother

Alicia Navarro: Formerly missing Arizona woman reunited with mother
Alicia Navarro: Formerly missing Arizona woman reunited with mother

A West Valley woman who was found after she went missing for years has been reunited with her mother, according to a representative of the family.

2. Crews work to recover body from tree in Scottsdale

Crews recover body from tree in Scottsdale
Crews recover body from tree in Scottsdale

The incident happened near 64th Street and Lafayette Boulevard.

3. Man, woman found dead at Phoenix apartment

Man, woman found dead at Phoenix apartment
Man, woman found dead at Phoenix apartment

An investigation is underway after a man and a woman were found dead at an apartment complex in Phoenix.

4. Check those tickets! Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Scottsdale

Check those tickets! Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Scottsdale
Check those tickets! Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Scottsdale

Someone (or a group of people) is $30,000 richer now, according to Arizona Lottery officials, following Oct. 31's Mega Millions drawing.

5. Queen Creek Police to give updates on investigation into deadly assault

Queen Creek Police to give updates on investigation into deadly assault
Queen Creek Police to give updates on investigation into deadly assault

Officials with the Queen Creek Police Department say they will provide an update surrounding their investigation into an assault incident that took the life of a boy last weekend.