Nightly Roundup: Alicia Navarro reunites with her mom; body discovered in Scottsdale tree

Tonight's top stories include an update on the Alicia Navarro case as she was finally reunited with her mother after going missing years ago as a teen. Another top story involves first responders working to recover a body that was found in a tree.

Here are the top stories from Nov. 1.

1. Alicia Navarro: Formerly missing Arizona woman reunited with mother

2. Crews work to recover body from tree in Scottsdale

3. Man, woman found dead at Phoenix apartment

4. Check those tickets! Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Scottsdale

5. Queen Creek Police to give updates on investigation into deadly assault