Nightly Roundup: Alicia Navarro reunites with her mom; body discovered in Scottsdale tree

Here are the top stories from Nov. 1.
1. Alicia Navarro: Formerly missing Arizona woman reunited with mother
A West Valley woman who was found after she went missing for years has been reunited with her mother, according to a representative of the family.
2. Crews work to recover body from tree in Scottsdale
The incident happened near 64th Street and Lafayette Boulevard.
3. Man, woman found dead at Phoenix apartment
An investigation is underway after a man and a woman were found dead at an apartment complex in Phoenix.
4. Check those tickets! Winning Mega Millions ticket sold in Scottsdale
Someone (or a group of people) is $30,000 richer now, according to Arizona Lottery officials, following Oct. 31's Mega Millions drawing.
5. Queen Creek Police to give updates on investigation into deadly assault
Officials with the Queen Creek Police Department say they will provide an update surrounding their investigation into an assault incident that took the life of a boy last weekend.