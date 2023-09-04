Nightly Roundup: Boy mauled by pitbull; family mourns drive-by shooting victim

PHOENIX - From a brutal animal attack involving a young Phoenix boy to a Valley family in mourning following a tragic shooting, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, September 4, 2023.
1. Young Arizona boy mauled by pitbull
Featured
A Phoenix mother is speaking out after her son was injured following an attack by her friend's pitbull dog. The friend was watching over Kayla Archer's son when Kayla was moving boxes and furniture.
2. Driver arrested after fiery crash in Western Arizona
Featured
One person was killed in the crash and multiple others were hurt. The truck driver, Karan Singh, fled the scene but was later found and taken to the hospital, police said.
3. Family mourns after teen was killed in drive-by shooting
Featured
Officers were called to a neighborhood just southwest of 107th Avenue and Camelback Road and found 15-year-old Giaginette Brown with a gunshot wound. She died before she could be taken to the hospital, police said.
4. How much money do you need to retire and keep that lifestyle that you're hoping for?
Featured
Fidelity gives guidance to 'encourage people to save for retirement.'
5. Get ready for Voodoo Doughnut!
Featured
Voodoo Doughnut, based in Portland, is opening its first Arizona location on Thursday, Sept. 7 in Tempe. We have more on what you need to know.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
4 p.m. Weather Forecast - 9/4/23
This week is looking to be cooler, but this weekend heats back up again.