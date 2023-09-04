Nightly Roundup: Boy mauled by pitbull; family mourns drive-by shooting victim

From a brutal animal attack involving a young Phoenix boy to a Valley family in mourning following a tragic shooting, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, September 4, 2023.

1. Young Arizona boy mauled by pitbull

2. Driver arrested after fiery crash in Western Arizona

3. Family mourns after teen was killed in drive-by shooting

4. How much money do you need to retire and keep that lifestyle that you're hoping for?

5. Get ready for Voodoo Doughnut!

Also, your weather forecast for tonight