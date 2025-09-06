'Charismatic' murder suspect arrested; $1.8B Powerball drawing tonight | Nightly Roundup

From the "manipulative and charismatic" murder suspect's arrest, to the $1.8 billion Powerball jackpot drawing tonight, here's a look at some of your top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Saturday, Sept. 6, 2025.

1. Murder suspect called 'manipulative and charismatic' by Scottsdale police arrested

Matthew Dieringer

What we know:

Scottsdale Police say murder suspect Matthew S. Dieringer has been arrested and is now in custody.

The backstory:

Just before 9 a.m. on Sept. 6, a citizen called to report seeing a man they believed to be Dieringer around 13th Street and Indian School in Phoenix. He was arrested and booked into Maricopa County Jail for his probation violation. Additional charges are pending.

2. Powerball drawing tonight for $1.8B jackpot

What we know:

The Powerball jackpot will be the second highest lottery jackpot on record: an estimated $1.8 billion.

What's next:

The drawing will be held Saturday, Sept. 6 at 10:59 p.m. ET from the Florida Lottery draw studio in Tallahassee.

3. Shoplifting suspects in Scottsdale attempt escape in Waymo

What we know:

Police arrested two alleged shoplifters near Frank Lloyd Wright Boulevard and Thompson Peak Parkway in Scottsdale who tried to escape in a self-driving Waymo.

4. Suspect still on the run after deadly Buckeye shooting

Tyrone Phillips, 52, was found shot multiple times.

What we know:

Detectives are still searching for a suspect wanted in connection to the June 2024 deadly shooting near 10000 South Airport Road and South Buckeye.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Phillips, the vehicle he drove, or if they remember anything the night of the shooting, to submit a tip to the Silent Witness website or call 480-TESTIGO.

5. Emily Pike murder: Tribal police dispel rumors of an arrest in the case

What we know:

Officials with the San Carlos Apache Police Department are dispelling rumors of an arrest being made in the Emily Pike murder case.

What they're saying:

"All the information in the video was false. It had not been vetted," Alvarado said. "When you have disinformation, especially something like this, it's volatile. It leads us to have to expand resources to try to obviously quell any of this stuff before it gets out of hand."

A look at your weather for tomorrow

