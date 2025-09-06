Suspect still on the run after deadly Buckeye shooting

The Brief Detectives are still searching for a suspect wanted for a 2024 murder in Buckeye. 52-year-old Tyrone Phillips was found shot multiple times. Anyone with information regarding this case is asked to submit tips to Silent Witness.



Detectives are still searching for a suspect wanted in connection to the June 2024 deadly shooting near 10000 South Airport Road and South Buckeye.

What we know:

Maricopa County officers responded to the home of 52-year-old Tyrone Phillips on the evening of June 7 in reference to a homicide.

Investigation revealed the victim had been shot multiple times at another home in the area.

After being shot, Tyrone fled in his silver GMC Sierra, drove home and crashed through the front gate of his home.

As he got our of his car, he died from his injuries.

Tyrone was found by a relative who also lived at his Buckeye home, in the fenced yard.

What they're saying:

"The unfortunate part about this is he died right there where he lived. We know that he had to have been shot somewhere nearby, because he was able to have enough strength and enough courage to get into his car, drive to his house and get away from that immediate danger," Sergeant Brian Bower with Phoenix Police Department said.

"He was very charismatic. He was a very friendly to everyone. He would help you if he saw you on the side of the road he'd stop and help," Tyrone's mother Doris said.

His mother recounted a time when Tyrone offered a ride home to a guy living in the desert. Every morning, Tyrone would put sodas, water, and sandwiches to take to the man every day.

"He was a very, very good father. He was a very good son. He was an all around guy. He loved to ride horses. He loved his dogs, he loved to get out. He was like an outdoor type guy, even though he stayed inside a lot," Doris said.

Silent Witness is offering a reward of up to $2,000 for information on this case.

Map of the shooting location.

What you can do:

Anyone with information about Phillips, the vehicle he drove, or if they remember anything the night of June 7 and into June 8, 2024, to submit a tip to the Silent Witness website or call 480-TESTIGO. Officials are also interested in any footage of passing vehicles during that time.