Nightly Roundup: Cindy Morgan dead at 69; woman impaled at sports complex dies

In tonight's Nightly Roundup, the report of "Caddyshack" actress, Cindy Morgan, dying at the age of 69 has fans in mourning. We've also got a tragic update on the woman who was impaled at a sports complex.
1. Woman impaled at sports complex fence, dies from injuries, sources say
Somehow, the woman fell, but couldn’t reach the ground, according to the sources, and was left dangling a number of hours.
2. FAA temporarily grounds Boeing 737-9 planes after window blows out mid-flight
Passengers recalled the terrifying moments when an Alaska Airlines plane window and piece of fuselage blew out mid-flight, causing a child's shirt to be ripped off and forcing an emergency landing.
3. Man suspected of causing DUI crash in Phoenix that sent another driver to the hospital
A 26-year-old man is behind bars after Phoenix Police say he caused a DUI crash early in the morning on Jan. 6.
4. 'Caddyshack,' 'Tron' actress Cindy Morgan dead at 69
5. Latest jaguar spotted in southern Arizona is a new cat, officials say
A wild jaguar recently captured on video in southern Arizona is a new sighting, wildlife officials confirmed on Jan. 5.