Nightly Roundup: Funeral held for Matthew Perry; California man accused of horrific crime

By
Published 
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

Tonight's top stories include a report that a funeral for the late Matthew Perry was held as his co-stars packed a prominent Hollywood cemetery. Another trending story involves a man accused of a horrific crime in California.

Here are the top stories for Nov. 4.

1. Matthew Perry’s ‘Friends’ co-stars gather for late actor’s funeral

Matthew Perry's loved ones were seen Friday at a prominent cemetery in Hollywood Hills, according to a report with exclusive photos from Page Six.

2. Man accused of decapitating relative, taking head is in custody

Santa Rosa man accused of decapitating relative, taking head is in custody

 

3. Shooting victim found in front of Scottsdale restaurant is in critical condition, PD says

Scottsdale Police say a person walked to the front of "Lo Lo’s Chicken and Waffles restaurant with a gunshot wound" on Saturday afternoon.

4. Woman who married into Boston crime family revealed as Florida canal murder victim after vanishing: daughter

Lori Jane Kearsey's daughter opens up about her mom's cold case identification

5. Peoria motorcyclist identified after being killed in crash

A motorcyclist was killed in a Peoria crash on Friday night after a truck made a turn in front of him, police say.