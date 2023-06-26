Nightly Roundup: Grappler used to stop street racing suspects, excessive heat grips parts of Arizona

PHOENIX - From a relatively new technology that was used once again to stop people fleeing from authorities in Arizona, to the hot temperature parts of Arizona are dealing with, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, June 26, 2023.
1. Video shows DPS troopers stopping Mesa street racing suspects, with help from relatively new technology
Featured
The technology, which we have profiled on multiple occasions, has been used to stop various vehicles in recent years, and not just in the Phoenix area.
2. Swim ends in tragedy at Lake Pleasant
Featured
The person reportedly went underwater while swimming, and did not resurface.
3. A hot day for Arizona
Featured
Days of temperatures in the 110s may be in store for parts of Arizona.
4. No charges for mother and son following deadly Illinois shooting
Featured
The mother, along with her 14-year-old son, were accused of killing a man during a fight earlier in June.
5. Shooting rocks Downtown Phoenix bar
Featured
According to police, the shooting happened outside the Cobra Arcade Bar, located near 2nd and McKinley Streets, when two men got into an argument in the parking lot.