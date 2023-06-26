Nightly Roundup: Grappler used to stop street racing suspects, excessive heat grips parts of Arizona

Expand / Collapse search
Excessive Heat Warning
until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Upper Santa Cruz River and Altar Valleys including Nogales, Tucson Metro Area including Tucson/Green Valley/Marana/Vail, Southeast Pinal County including Kearny/Mammoth/Oracle, Upper San Pedro River Valley including Sierra Vista/Benson, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Excessive Heat Warning
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Tohono O'odham Nation including Sells, Baboquivari Mountains including Kitt Peak
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 12:00 PM MDT until TUE 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Red Flag Warning
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Kaibab Plateau, Grand Canyon Country, Coconino Plateau, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons, Southern Graham-Central and Eastern Cochise-Southern Greenlee-Lower Elevations of the San Carlos Apache Nation in Graham County, Northern Graham-Northern Greenlee-White and Gila Mountains
Fire Weather Watch
from WED 12:00 PM MDT until WED 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Fire Weather Watch
from WED 11:00 AM MST until WED 8:00 PM MST, Yavapai County Mountains, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim, White Mountains, Northern Gila County, Southern Gila County/Tonto National Forest Foothills, Oak Creek and Sycamore Canyons
Wind Advisory
from TUE 11:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 PM MST, Little Colorado River Valley in Coconino County, Little Colorado River Valley in Navajo County, Little Colorado River Valley in Apache County, Western Mogollon Rim, Eastern Mogollon Rim
Wind Advisory
from TUE 12:00 PM MDT until TUE 9:00 PM MDT, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas Hwy 264 Northward, Chinle Valley, Chuska Mountains and Defiance Plateau, Black Mesa Area, Northeast Plateaus and Mesas South of Hwy 264
Air Quality Alert
until MON 9:00 PM MST, Pinal County
Air Quality Alert
until TUE 9:00 PM MST, Maricopa County

Nightly Roundup: Grappler used to stop street racing suspects, excessive heat grips parts of Arizona

By Kenneth Wong
Published 
Updated 6:45PM
FOX 10 Phoenix

PHOENIX - From a relatively new technology that was used once again to stop people fleeing from authorities in Arizona, to the hot temperature parts of Arizona are dealing with, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Monday, June 26, 2023.

1. Video shows DPS troopers stopping Mesa street racing suspects, with help from relatively new technology

DPS troopers deploy grappler to stop Mesa street racing suspects
DPS troopers deploy grappler to stop Mesa street racing suspects

The technology, which we have profiled on multiple occasions, has been used to stop various vehicles in recent years, and not just in the Phoenix area.

2. Swim ends in tragedy at Lake Pleasant

Deputies find body of missing swimmer at Lake Pleasant
Deputies find body of missing swimmer at Lake Pleasant

The person reportedly went underwater while swimming, and did not resurface.

3. A hot day for Arizona

Excessive Heat Warning issued for 6 Arizona counties
Excessive Heat Warning issued for 6 Arizona counties

Days of temperatures in the 110s may be in store for parts of Arizona.

4. No charges for mother and son following deadly Illinois shooting

Charges dropped against 2 people following deadly restaurant shooting
Charges dropped against 2 people following deadly restaurant shooting

The mother, along with her 14-year-old son, were accused of killing a man during a fight earlier in June.

5. Shooting rocks Downtown Phoenix bar

Man injured in shooting outside downtown Phoenix arcade bar, suspect in custody
Man injured in shooting outside downtown Phoenix arcade bar, suspect in custody

According to police, the shooting happened outside the Cobra Arcade Bar, located near 2nd and McKinley Streets, when two men got into an argument in the parking lot.