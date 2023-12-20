Nightly Roundup: Latest recalls; animal abuse suspect on the run; Arizona boy killed

Tonight's top stories include the latest consumer recalls from around the country; an animal abuse suspect on the run after allegedly abusing an animal this summer and an Arizona boy being killed after being shot by a "high powered air rifle."
1. Latest consumer product recalls: Quaker Oats granola bars and cereals, Coca-Cola products, and more
Quaker Oats is recalling granola bars and cereals sold nationwide over a risk of salmonella; hundreds of thousands of air fryers have been recalled after three reportedly caused burn injuries; thousands of Coca-Cola products are being recalled due to the presence of potential foreign matter; nearly two million travel irons are being recalled due to burn, fire and shock risks; Traeger is recalling one of its propane flat top grill models due to and incorrectly labeled burner knob, which the company says can lead to a fire hazard.
2. Authorities searching for man accused of felony animal abuse in Scottsdale
A man named Lester Paul Richmond is being looked for by authorities after Scottsdale Police say they found a dead puppy in a neighborhood alleyway with its mouth taped shut in June of this year. If you have any information on this, call Scottsdale Police at 480-312-TIPS.
3. Death penalty still an option for Lori Vallow's husband, Chad Daybell, judge rules
A judge ordered that the death penalty is still on the table for the husband of so-called "doomsday mom" Lori Vallow.
4. Arizona boy dies after being shot by 'high powered air rifle,' sheriff says
When deputies arrived at the scene, they found the boy "who had been shot in the center of his chest cavity with a high powered air rifle that shoots 22 caliber pellets."
5. Man dies after being shot at Phoenix business, police say
Police say a man is dead following a shooting early Wednesday morning in Phoenix.