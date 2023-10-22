Nightly Roundup: Man's body found in Phoenix; pilot falls 1,000 feet to his death in a national park

Tonight's top stories include the report of a man's body being found in Phoenix and a pilot falling to his death inside a national park. Another trending story from this weekend is the report of Matthew McConaughey being granted a five-year restraining order against a woman.
1. Dead man found in Phoenix leads to police investigation
A dead man was found in Phoenix Sunday morning and police are investigating what could've led up to his death.
2. Air France pilot falls 1,000 feet to death in California's Sequoia National Park
A missing French pilot was found dead last week after officials say he fell 1,000 feet during a hike on Mt. Whitney at Sequoia and Kings National Park in California.
3. Border Patrol agents critically hurt after driver crashes into checkpoint
Two border patrol agents are critically hurt after a pickup truck crashed into a checkpoint near Yuma.
4. Matthew McConaughey granted five-year restraining order against woman claiming to be his 'common law wife' (top story for the second night in a row)
Matthew McConaughey first filed for the restraining order on September 28, claiming the woman had been sending 'unhinged letters' since April 2022.
5. Body of missing woman found near Mohave County hiking trail
The body of a missing person was found near a hiking trail north of Lake Havasu City.