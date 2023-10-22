Nightly Roundup: Man's body found in Phoenix; pilot falls 1,000 feet to his death in a national park

Tonight's top stories include the report of a man's body being found in Phoenix and a pilot falling to his death inside a national park. Another trending story from this weekend is the report of Matthew McConaughey being granted a five-year restraining order against a woman.

1. Dead man found in Phoenix leads to police investigation

2. Air France pilot falls 1,000 feet to death in California's Sequoia National Park

3. Border Patrol agents critically hurt after driver crashes into checkpoint

4. Matthew McConaughey granted five-year restraining order against woman claiming to be his 'common law wife' (top story for the second night in a row)

5. Body of missing woman found near Mohave County hiking trail