Expand / Collapse search
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Yuma/Martinez Lake and vicinity/Lower Colorado River Valley AZ
9
Red Flag Warning
from SUN 11:00 AM MST until MON 11:00 AM MST, Lake Mead National Recreation Area/Colorado River-AZ side
High Wind Warning
from SAT 8:00 PM MST until MON 5:00 AM MST, Lake Havasu and Fort Mohave, Lake Mead National Recreation Area
Wind Advisory
from SUN 4:00 AM MST until SUN 5:00 PM MST, Yuma County
Wind Advisory
from SUN 1:00 AM MST until SUN 11:00 PM MST, Parker Valley
Freeze Warning
from SUN 2:00 AM MST until SUN 8:00 AM MST, Northwest Plateau
Freeze Watch
from TUE 3:00 AM MST until TUE 8:00 AM MST, Eastern Cochise County below 5000 ft including Douglas/Wilcox, Upper Gila River and Aravaipa Valleys including Clifton/Safford
Freeze Watch
from MON 2:00 AM MST until MON 9:00 AM MST, Marble and Glen Canyons, Grand Canyon Country, Yavapai County Mountains, Northern Gila County, Yavapai County Valleys and Basins, Southeast Gila County
Air Quality Alert
until SUN 9:00 PM MST, Yuma County

Nightly Roundup: Matthew Perry dead at 54; massive fire in downtown Phoenix

By
Published 
Nightly Roundup
FOX 10 Phoenix

Tonight's top story is the tragic news of 'Friends' star Matthew Perry reportedly drowning at his California home following a medical incident. In our top local news, a plume of smoke was sent into the sky as a fire broke out in Phoenix.

Here are tonight's top stories.

1. Matthew Perry, star of 'Friends,' dies after apparent drowning

Featured

Matthew Perry, star of 'Friends,' dies after apparent drowning
article

Matthew Perry, star of 'Friends,' dies after apparent drowning

Matthew Perry, renowned for his iconic role as Chandler Bing on the hit TV series "Friends," has tragically passed away at the age of 54. Perry was found at an L.A.-area home on a Saturday, with initial reports indicating a possible drowning incident.

2. Massive fire breaks out in downtown Phoenix

Featured

Massive fire breaks out in downtown Phoenix
article

Massive fire breaks out in downtown Phoenix

A massive fire broke out in downtown Phoenix Saturday afternoon sending a huge plume of smoke into the air seen across the Phoenix area.

3. Massive 'Devil Comet' with ice volcano and 'horns' to light up Earth skies

Featured

Massive 'Devil Comet' with ice volcano and 'horns' to light up Earth skies
article

Massive 'Devil Comet' with ice volcano and 'horns' to light up Earth skies

The comet was first discovered in 1812 and has an orbital period of roughly 71 years.

4. Blaze Thibaudeau: Missing AZ teen found; docs state he was linked to family of 'chosen' doomsday messengers

Featured

Blaze Thibaudeau: Missing AZ teen found; docs state he was linked to family of 'chosen' doomsday messengers
article

Blaze Thibaudeau: Missing AZ teen found; docs state he was linked to family of 'chosen' doomsday messengers

Gilbert Police officials say a teen once believed to have been taken out of state by his mother has been found.

5. World Series: Arizona man's bet on the Diamondbacks pays off handsomely

Featured

World Series: Arizona man's bet on the Diamondbacks pays off handsomely
article

World Series: Arizona man's bet on the Diamondbacks pays off handsomely

Scott Powell is a lifelong fan of the Arizona Diamondbacks, and a bet he made in June that the D-backs will play against the Texas Rangers in the World Series has paid off quite nicely.