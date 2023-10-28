Nightly Roundup: Matthew Perry dead at 54; massive fire in downtown Phoenix

Tonight's top story is the tragic news of 'Friends' star Matthew Perry reportedly drowning at his California home following a medical incident. In our top local news, a plume of smoke was sent into the sky as a fire broke out in Phoenix.
Here are tonight's top stories.
1. Matthew Perry, star of 'Friends,' dies after apparent drowning
Matthew Perry, renowned for his iconic role as Chandler Bing on the hit TV series "Friends," has tragically passed away at the age of 54. Perry was found at an L.A.-area home on a Saturday, with initial reports indicating a possible drowning incident.
2. Massive fire breaks out in downtown Phoenix
A massive fire broke out in downtown Phoenix Saturday afternoon sending a huge plume of smoke into the air seen across the Phoenix area.
3. Massive 'Devil Comet' with ice volcano and 'horns' to light up Earth skies
The comet was first discovered in 1812 and has an orbital period of roughly 71 years.
4. Blaze Thibaudeau: Missing AZ teen found; docs state he was linked to family of 'chosen' doomsday messengers
Gilbert Police officials say a teen once believed to have been taken out of state by his mother has been found.
5. World Series: Arizona man's bet on the Diamondbacks pays off handsomely
Scott Powell is a lifelong fan of the Arizona Diamondbacks, and a bet he made in June that the D-backs will play against the Texas Rangers in the World Series has paid off quite nicely.