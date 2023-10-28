Nightly Roundup: Matthew Perry dead at 54; massive fire in downtown Phoenix

Tonight's top story is the tragic news of 'Friends' star Matthew Perry reportedly drowning at his California home following a medical incident. In our top local news, a plume of smoke was sent into the sky as a fire broke out in Phoenix.

Here are tonight's top stories.

1. Matthew Perry, star of 'Friends,' dies after apparent drowning

2. Massive fire breaks out in downtown Phoenix

3. Massive 'Devil Comet' with ice volcano and 'horns' to light up Earth skies

4. Blaze Thibaudeau: Missing AZ teen found; docs state he was linked to family of 'chosen' doomsday messengers

5. World Series: Arizona man's bet on the Diamondbacks pays off handsomely