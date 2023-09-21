Nightly Roundup: Mine proposal prompts worries; high school football coach indicted

From worries over a mine proposal in an Arizona community to debt relief for some former college students, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, September 21, 2023.

1. Mine proposal prompts worries

Featured article

2. Expensive items stolen in Scottsdale

Featured article

3. Debt canceled for some former college students

Featured article

4. Multimillion lawsuit against hospital

Featured article

5. High school football coach indicted

Featured article

Also, your weather forecast for tonight