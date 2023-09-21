Expand / Collapse search

Nightly Roundup: Mine proposal prompts worries; high school football coach indicted

PHOENIX - From worries over a mine proposal in an Arizona community to debt relief for some former college students, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Thursday, September 21, 2023.

1. Mine proposal prompts worries

Yavapai County residents raise concerns over proposed mine near residential neighborhood
Residents in a portion of Yavapai County say they are worried about a proposed plan for a mine to be placed right in the middle of their neighborhood.

2. Expensive items stolen in Scottsdale

Homeless man accused of stealing watch worth nearly $300K from Scottsdale store
Surveillance footage obtained by FOX 10 shows the incident, which happened at The Estate Watch Jewelry Company near Scottsdale Road and 5th Avenue.

3. Debt canceled for some former college students

Debt canceled for 1,200 former University of Phoenix students
The government is discharging $37 million in student loan debt for more than 1,200 former University of Phoenix students.

4. Multimillion lawsuit against hospital

‘Take Care of Maya’: Family’s $200 million lawsuit against All Children’s Hospital goes to court
A child in extreme pain, a mother’s suicide, allegations of child abuse and an unconventional Ketamine therapy took center stage in a Sarasota County courtroom on Thursday as opening statements were heard in a case highlighted in the Netflix documentary ‘Take Care of Maya’.

5. High school football coach indicted

Arizona high school volunteer football coach indicted in Nebraska on sex charges
A man who was a volunteer coach at a Scottsdale high school is now awaiting trial on sex charges.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

7PM Weather Forecast - 9/21/2023

Temperatures are expected to warm up just a bit in the days ahead, but mornings are feeling a bit more like fall.