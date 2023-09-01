Expand / Collapse search

Nightly Roundup: Monsoon aftermath in the Valley; former adult film star speaks out on health scare

PHOENIX - From the aftermath to last night's monsoon weather to a sad story coming out of the East Valley, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, September 1, 2023.

1. Cleaning up from last night's powerful storm

Monsoon storm sparked South Mountain fire, left many in the dark

A powerful monsoon storm made its way through the Phoenix area on Aug. 31, bringing, rain, blowing dust, and high winds. Lightning even sparked fires on South Mountain.

2. Veteran mourns loved ones following mobile home fire

Mesa veteran mourns following deadly mobile home fire

A veteran living in Mesa is in mourning, after a fire that burned his mobile home killed his girlfriend, his girlfriend's daughter, and his dog.

3. Former adult film star speaks out on health scare

Jenna Jameson gives health update after being given a year to live

The former Playboy model says her doctors believed she had blood cancer at one point.

4. Search for suspects in deadly Phoenix crash

Woman killed in west Phoenix hit-and-run crash, suspect sought

"Additional details related to this incident, to include details about the man that ran, remain part of the ongoing investigation," Phoenix Police Sgt. Robert Scherer said.

5. New details on deadly police shooting south of Phoenix

Knife-wielding man shot, killed by officers in Casa Grande: police

Police in Casa Grande say a suspect who was armed with a knife was shot and killed on Aug. 31.

A look at what's happening this weekend

Things to do in Phoenix this weekend: Hip Hop 50, Rise Up Music Festival, Saboten Con and more

Arizona Black Rodeo, Metallica, Sam Smith, Flashlight Nights and more are happening in the Phoenix area this weekend.

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

