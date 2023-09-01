Nightly Roundup: Monsoon aftermath in the Valley; former adult film star speaks out on health scare

PHOENIX - From the aftermath to last night's monsoon weather to a sad story coming out of the East Valley, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, September 1, 2023.
1. Cleaning up from last night's powerful storm
A powerful monsoon storm made its way through the Phoenix area on Aug. 31, bringing, rain, blowing dust, and high winds. Lightning even sparked fires on South Mountain.
2. Veteran mourns loved ones following mobile home fire
A veteran living in Mesa is in mourning, after a fire that burned his mobile home killed his girlfriend, his girlfriend's daughter, and his dog.
3. Former adult film star speaks out on health scare
The former Playboy model says her doctors believed she had blood cancer at one point.
4. Search for suspects in deadly Phoenix crash
"Additional details related to this incident, to include details about the man that ran, remain part of the ongoing investigation," Phoenix Police Sgt. Robert Scherer said.
5. New details on deadly police shooting south of Phoenix
Police in Casa Grande say a suspect who was armed with a knife was shot and killed on Aug. 31.
A look at what's happening this weekend
Arizona Black Rodeo, Metallica, Sam Smith, Flashlight Nights and more are happening in the Phoenix area this weekend.
Also, your weather forecast for tonight
