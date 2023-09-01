Nightly Roundup: Monsoon aftermath in the Valley; former adult film star speaks out on health scare

From the aftermath to last night's monsoon weather to a sad story coming out of the East Valley, here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Friday, September 1, 2023.

1. Cleaning up from last night's powerful storm

Featured article

2. Veteran mourns loved ones following mobile home fire

Featured article

3. Former adult film star speaks out on health scare

Featured article

4. Search for suspects in deadly Phoenix crash

Featured article

5. New details on deadly police shooting south of Phoenix

Featured article

A look at what's happening this weekend

Featured article

Also, your weather forecast for tonight

(Weather forecast video goes here)