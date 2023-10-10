Nightly Roundup: New candidate in U.S. Senate race; a detailed look inside the 'house of horrors'

From a new Republican hopeful for the U.S. Senate to a shocking look inside a place some describe as a "house of horrors," here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

1. Renowned U.S. gymnast ‘fighting for her life’

2. Former gubernatorial candidate launches new campaign

3. Inside an East Valley ‘house of horrors’

4. Teen wins rather unconventional raffle

5. New update on submersible that imploded during Titanic trip