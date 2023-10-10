Expand / Collapse search

Nightly Roundup: New candidate in U.S. Senate race; a detailed look inside the 'house of horrors'

PHOENIX - From a new Republican hopeful for the U.S. Senate to a shocking look inside a place some describe as a "house of horrors," here's a look at some of the top stories on FOX10Phoenix.com for Tuesday, October 10, 2023.

1. Renowned U.S. gymnast ‘fighting for her life’

US gymnast Mary Lou Retton ‘fighting for her life’ due to pneumonia

"She is not able to breathe on her own," her daughter wrote Tuesday.

2. Former gubernatorial candidate launches new campaign

'Stakes have never been higher': Kari Lake launches U.S. Senate campaign with Trump endorsement

The Republican, who lost her bid to become Arizona's next governor in 2022, is mounting another bid for an elected office.

3. Inside an East Valley ‘house of horrors’

'Biohazard' detailed in report of Chandler animal, elder abuse suspect's home

We're getting a look inside the Chandler home where dozens of dogs were said to have been abused by April McLaughlin. A report details "biohazards" inside the home as first responders rescued the dogs and her elderly mother from the "house of horrors."

4. Teen wins rather unconventional raffle

Teen wins car in raffle after attending stranger's funeral

A woman passed away last year from an unexpected illness, but she had her final wish fulfilled as her 2016 Volkswagen Beetle was raffled off during her funeral.

5. New update on submersible that imploded during Titanic trip

Coast Guard recovers remaining debris, evidence of Titan submersible

The U.S. Coast Guard has recovered the remaining evidence of OceanGate's Titan submersible that killed five people this year. 