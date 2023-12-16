Nightly Roundup: Teen arrested in Guadalupe; what is ketamine, the drug that killed Matthew Perry?

Tonight's top stories include a report of a teen boy being arrested in the town of Guadalupe for reportedly killing another teenager and injuring 2 others. On the national scale, we're taking a look at the drug that killed Matthew Perry - ketamine.

1. Teenager accused of attacking three people in Guadalupe, killing another teen boy

2. Suspect down, no officers injured in shooting involving Phoenix Police officers

3. What is ketamine, the drug that killed Matthew Perry on October 28?

4. 300K air fryers recalled after burns reported

5. Senate aide dismissed after purported sex tape features Senate hearing room