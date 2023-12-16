Expand / Collapse search

Nightly Roundup: Teen arrested in Guadalupe; what is ketamine, the drug that killed Matthew Perry?

Tonight's top stories include a report of a teen boy being arrested in the town of Guadalupe for reportedly killing another teenager and injuring 2 others. On the national scale, we're taking a look at the drug that killed Matthew Perry - ketamine.

1. Teenager accused of attacking three people in Guadalupe, killing another teen boy

A teen boy has been arrested and is accused of stabbing several people, killing a teen, on Saturday morning in the town of Guadalupe.

2. Suspect down, no officers injured in shooting involving Phoenix Police officers

A "suspect is down" and no officers were hurt in Phoenix following a shooting involving officers on Saturday afternoon.

3. What is ketamine, the drug that killed Matthew Perry on October 28?

Nearly seven weeks after Matthew Perry’s apparent drowning in a hot tub at his California home, the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner released the actor's cause of death as "acute effects of ketamine."

4. 300K air fryers recalled after burns reported

There are dozens of reports of the PowerXL air fryers breaking, including three that caused burns.

5. Senate aide dismissed after purported sex tape features Senate hearing room

Hours after the video was published, a senator's office announced a legislative aide was no longer employed by the Senate but did not address reports linking the aide to the video.