Nightly Roundup: the Orionid Meteor Shower; Matthew McConaughey granted restraining order

Tonight's top stories include reports of the Orionid Meteor Shower peaking this weekend (take a look outside!!) and Matthew McConaughey being granted a five-year restraining order against a woman claiming to be his "common law wife."
1. Orionid Meteor Shower peaks this weekend: Earth passes through Halley's Comet dust
While Halley's Comet only becomes visible to Earth every 76 years, the planet passes through the comet dust every October.
2. Matthew McConaughey granted five-year restraining order against woman claiming to be his 'common law wife'
Matthew McConaughey first filed for the restraining order on September 28, claiming the woman had been sending 'unhinged letters' since April 2022.
3. Check the stash: Pot product being recalled in Arizona
Officials with the Arizona Department of Health Services say there is a voluntary recall involving a marijuana product that is sold in Arizona.
4. Inmate charged in decades-old cold case murder, Arkansas authorities say
In a significant development, the Arkansas State Police have charged 48-year-old inmate Rick Allen Headley with first-degree murder in a decades-old cold case.
5. University of Utah gymnast retires amid alleged 'verbal and emotional abuse' from coach
A member of the University of Utah women's gymnastics team announced her retirement from the sport and withdrawal from the school on Friday.