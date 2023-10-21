Nightly Roundup: the Orionid Meteor Shower; Matthew McConaughey granted restraining order

Tonight's top stories include reports of the Orionid Meteor Shower peaking this weekend (take a look outside!!) and Matthew McConaughey being granted a five-year restraining order against a woman claiming to be his "common law wife."

1. Orionid Meteor Shower peaks this weekend: Earth passes through Halley's Comet dust

2. Matthew McConaughey granted five-year restraining order against woman claiming to be his 'common law wife'

3. Check the stash: Pot product being recalled in Arizona

4. Inmate charged in decades-old cold case murder, Arkansas authorities say

5. University of Utah gymnast retires amid alleged 'verbal and emotional abuse' from coach