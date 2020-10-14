Nine-year-old Valley boy shown love and support during cancer battle

A little boy from Surprise is getting a major show of love and support from his community Wednesday, Oct. 14.

Colin Raskey was diagnosed in 2017 with medulloblastoma, a type of brain cancer. The past few years have been tough for him as he's had to undergo chemotherapy and brain surgeries.

He's no stranger to the police department, so officers wanted to put a smile on his face by setting up a drive-by parade at a local Kohl's parking lot.

Goodyear Police Officer and K-9 Trainer, Michael Miller, has become really good friends with the Raskey family. Last year, thanks to him and others in the K-9 community, Raskey was sworn in as an official K-9 handler at the Desert Dog Police Canine Trials.

Miller had a surprise in store for Raskey, too.

“This is Colin’s honorary K-9. He sent him on the first fight on the K-9 trials, so Toby is excited to see Colin too," Miller said.

Adding, "I want him to know we have not forgotten about him and to show with everything going on right now in the community, we want to show that the thin blue line is not about divide, it’s about community and we are going to bring the community together for this little boy."

To donate to the Raskey family, visit their GoFundMe.

