NJ man intentionally removes mask, repeatedly coughs on police officers

A New Jersey man faces charges after he reportedly assaulted officers while claiming to have COVID-19.

Authorities say that officers were responding to a report of domestic dispute on April 28 when the incident happend.

Quentin Daniels, 33 of Mount Laurel, reportedly refused to cooperate with law enforcement officers and attempted to leave.

While being handcuffed, Daniels allegedly purposefully coughed on officers and said he had the coronavirus.

During his transport to a detention facility at police headquarted, Daniels continually removed the N95 mask that officers had placed upon him and repeatedly coughed on officers.

"I hope you all get the virus," Daniels said while deliberately coughing on them.

Daniels has been charged with aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer (4th degree) and obstruction (disorderly persons offense).

