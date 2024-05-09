NJ man wins $1 million lottery after fortune cookie prediction comes true
article
TRENTON, N.J. - "Believe in miracles…"
Three little words that will have everyone believing in miracles, and the power of fortune cookies!
Specifically, one lucky New Jersey man who cracked open his post-lo mein treat to reveal that prophetic fortune, and hit the jackpot just days later!
After purchasing the CASH4LIFE ticket on his phone, he received a message that he had won $1,000 a week for life.
He told the NJ Lottery that his mind "immediately flashed back to the prophetic words of the fortune cookie promising a miracle."
The anonymous winner decided to take the $1 million cash value of the winning ticket.
Let's hope he doesn't spend it all on fortune cookies!