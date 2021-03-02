NJ woman accused of sex assault of 6-year-old while 5-year-old watched

article

A Passaic County woman is accused of sexually abusing a 6-year-old child in the presence of a five-year-old child. Authorities say the sex attack was captured on video.

Mourissa McCarthy, 18, of Clifton was arrested on Saturday, February 27, 2021.

The Passaic County Prosecutor's Office says McCarthy is charged with aggravated sexual assault, endangering the welfare of a child, and sexual assault.

The prosecutor’s office responded to a Clifton home, for a report of a six-year-old child being sexually abused. Detectives interviewed witnesses and obtained a video depicting the incident.

She could face 25 years to life in prison. It was unclear if she had a lawyer who could speak on her behalf.