No injuries reported after West Phoenix tire fire

The Brief Firefighters responded to a tire fire burning behind a business near 75th Avenue and Indian School Road in West Phoenix. No injuries were reported, and the flames did not spread to any surrounding buildings or structures. The cause of the fire remains under investigation.



Firefighters responded to a business fire in West Phoenix on the morning of Oct. 8, dispatching crews to the area of 75th Avenue and Indian School Road.

What we know:

Per a statement, fire crews were sent to the area at around 5:00 a.m., and when they arrived at the scene, they found a large tire fire outside that is threatening multiple businesses nearby.

What they're saying:

"Due to the size of the fire and exposure risk, the incident was upgraded to a first-alarm assignment," Phoenix Fire officials wrote. Firefighters deployed hose lines to attack the fire and protect the surrounding businesses. Ladder crews used an elevated master stream to reach the main body of fire."

Local perspective:

The scene of the tire fire remained active early Thursday, although firefighting operations appeared to be wrapping up. Firefighters began rolling up hoses as water ran down the street and residual smoke hung in the air. Emergency crews had previously deployed a ladder truck to gain a higher vantage point on the flames.

Dig deeper:

The fire did not extend to any nearby structures or buildings. No occupants were inside at the time, and no injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

The cause of the fire is unknown.

What's next:

Fire investigators are working to determine the exact cause of the blaze.

Area where the fire burned