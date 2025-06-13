'No Kings' protest: Anti-Trump rally planned for downtown Phoenix on June 14

The Brief Anti-Trump protests are planned nationwide for Flag Day on June 14, including several in Arizona. The "No Kings" protests are being held on the same day Trump celebrates his 79th birthday. Also on Saturday, a military parade is being held in Washington, D.C. to mark the Army's 250th anniversary.



Protests against Donald Trump’s policies are scheduled to take place nationwide, including in Phoenix, on Saturday as a military parade rolls through Washington, D.C. for the U.S. Army’s 250th anniversary – which is also Flag Day and the president's birthday.

The protests, organized by the 50501 national movement, are meant to counter what organizers call a day for Trump to feed his own ego as he turns 79 years old.

The backstory:

The "No Kings" theme was orchestrated by the 50501 Movement, a national movement made up of everyday Americans who stand for democracy and against what they call the authoritarian actions of the Trump administration. The name 50501 stands for 50 states, 50 protests, one movement.

Earlier protests organized by 50501 rallied against Trump and his former billionaire adviser Elon Musk, who led Trump’s Department of Government Efficiency to cut federal spending.

What they're saying:

The No Kings Day of Defiance on June 14 has been organized to reject authoritarianism, billionaire-first politics and the militarization of the country's democracy, according to the No Kings website. It is expected to be the largest single-day mobilization since Trump returned to office.

Organizers say they are preparing for millions of people to take to the streets across all 50 states and commonwealths.

"President Trump wants tanks in the street and a made-for-TV display of dominance for his birthday. A spectacle meant to look like strength. But real power isn’t staged in Washington. It rises up everywhere else. No Kings is a nationwide day of defiance. From city blocks to small towns, from courthouse steps to community parks, we’re taking action to reject authoritarianism—and show the world what democracy really looks like. We’re not gathering to feed his ego. We’re building a movement that leaves him behind. The flag doesn’t belong to President Trump. It belongs to us. We’re not watching history happen. We’re making it. On June 14th, we’re showing up everywhere he isn’t—to say no thrones, no crowns, no kings."

No Kings protest at AZ Capitol

Local perspective:

From 9 a.m. to 12 p.m., a No Kings protest is scheduled for the Arizona State Capitol, located at 1700 W. Washington Street.

"Join us for a bold and joyful celebration of freedom, equality, and resistance at No Kings Day. Hear from local leaders, advocates, and changemakers. Drag Brilliance: Arizona’s best family friendly drag performers will shine between speakers — expect sparkle, sass, and celebration," read a description of the event.

Those interested in attending are encouraged to RSVP for the event by filling out an online form.

Protesters gather on the National Mall for the "Hands-Off" protest against the administration of U.S. President Donald Trump, Saturday, April 5, 2025. (Photo by DOMINIC GWINN/Middle East Images/AFP via Getty Images)

Dig deeper:

Several other No Kings protests are planned for the Valley and the state.

To see a map of the scheduled events, click here.

