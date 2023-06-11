North Phoenix crash leaves 2 teens hospitalized, suspect on the loose

Two teenage girls were hospitalized and a suspect is on the loose after Phoenix officers tried to pull over a stolen vehicle overnight.

The incident began at 12:30 a.m. after police found the stolen car in an area near 23rd Avenue and Northern.

"The vehicle pulled into an apartment complex near 23rd Avenue and Butler Drive which prompted officers to do a traffic stop," said Sgt. Phil Krynsky with Phoenix PD.

The car sped off down Butler Drive, but police did not pursue it. The vehicle allegedly ran a red light at 19th Avenue and lost control, crashing into a block wall, metal fence and a fire hydrant.

Two teenage girls were seriously hurt. It's not known whether they were involved in the incident.

"Another suspect ran from the collision and remains outstanding," Krynsky said.

Where the crash happened: