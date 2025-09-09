North Phoenix strip mall stabbing leaves 2 hurt, suspect detained
PHOENIX - Two men are in the hospital following a stabbing early Tuesday morning at a strip mall in north Phoenix.
What we know:
The Phoenix Police Department says officers on Sept. 9 responded to 33rd and Peoria Avenues just after 2 a.m. and found two men with stab wounds.
The men were taken to a hospital by firefighters with non-life-threatening injuries.
After searching the area, officers detained a suspect believed to have been involved in the stabbing.
What we don't know:
No identities were released. Police didn't release any details on what led up to the stabbing.
Map of where the stabbing happened
