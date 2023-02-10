Northern Arizona student threatened classmates with 'kill-list', police say

A 13-year-old student in northern Arizona was arrested after he reportedly told other students that they were on his "kill list," police said.

Teachers at Mountain View Preparatory School in Cottonwood said that the boy was threatening students, and one teacher overheard students asking him if they too were on his "list."

When confronted by police and staff, the 13-year-old told police that he did not plan on actually hurting anyone.

"It was during these interviews officers learned that the 13-year-old student was making statements about those students who were, and were not on this "kill-list," police said.

The student was booked into the Yavapai County Juvenile Detention Center on charges including intimidation, disrupting an educational institution and making a terroristic threat.

"We also want to remind parents to discuss with their children that ANY threat of violence at our schools will be taken serious by school administration and law enforcement. These situations are frustrating and it is critically important that parents, teachers and students feel safe," said Police Spokesperson Sergeant Chad Sinn in a statement.

