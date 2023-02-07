Good boy: K9 officer in Arizona catches 2 men with 50 pounds of meth, police say

Image 1 of 3 ▼ K9 Duke with the Cottonwood Police Department pictured with the seized drugs

Thanks to a K9 officer in northern Arizona, 2 men were caught with 50 pounds of meth in their car, police said.

On Feb. 2, a Cottonwood Police K9 Unit made a traffic stop near I-17 and Camp Verde for a sedan that was reportedly impeding traffic and had a window tint violation.

Inside the Nissan Altima were 21-year-old Ricardo Bojorquez-Navarrete and his passenger 32-year-old Ramon Lugo-Campo. Police say they are from Mexico.

"K-9 Duke was deployed to conduct a free-air sniff and gave a positive alert on the vehicle. A subsequent search of the vehicle revealed two duffel bags containing 49 individually wrapped, 1-pound packages of a white crystal substance which tested positive for methamphetamine. The combined weight of those bags was later found to be approximately 50 pounds," the department said.

The men were arrested on suspicion of transporting a dangerous drug, possession of a dangerous drug, possession of a dangerous drug for sale and possession of drug paraphernalia.

They're both in jail and are being held without bond.

More reports:

Tune in to FOX 10 Phoenix for the latest news: